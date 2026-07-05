Ryan McMahon And Yankees Face Twins On July 5

McMahon is hitting for a .209 BA, .274 OBP and .361 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 20 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

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