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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Face Twins On July 4

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McMahon has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .213 BA, .275 OBP and .367 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 19 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (4-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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