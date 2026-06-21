Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Reds On June 21

McMahon is hitting for a .212 BA, .271 OBP and .364 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 18 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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