Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Reds On June 19

McMahon is hitting for a .211 BA, .272 OBP and .367 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 18 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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