Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 5

McMahon is hitting for a .205 BA, .262 OBP and .346 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored 16 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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