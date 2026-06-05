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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 5

Ryan McMahon and his New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McMahon has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .205 BA, .262 OBP and .346 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored 16 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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