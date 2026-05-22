Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On May 22

McMahon is hitting for a .192 BA, .261 OBP and .315 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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