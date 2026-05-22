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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On May 22

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McMahon has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .192 BA, .261 OBP and .315 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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