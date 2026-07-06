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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On July 6

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, July 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McMahon has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .209 BA, .274 OBP and .361 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 20 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Griffin Jax (4-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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