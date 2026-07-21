Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Pirates On July 21

McMahon is hitting for a .217 BA, .277 OBP and .382 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 23 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8 with a 4.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season.

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