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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Pirates On July 21

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McMahon has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .217 BA, .277 OBP and .382 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 23 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8 with a 4.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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