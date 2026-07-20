Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Pirates On July 20

McMahon is hitting for a .216 BA, .277 OBP and .385 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 22 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Braxton Ashcraft (9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season.

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