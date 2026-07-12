Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Nationals On July 12

McMahon is hitting for a .216 BA, .279 OBP and .382 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 22 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. McMahon has recorded four steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (5-4) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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