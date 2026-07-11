Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11
Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. McMahon has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
McMahon is hitting for a .214 BA, .275 OBP and .368 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 21 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.
Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.