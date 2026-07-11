Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11

McMahon is hitting for a .214 BA, .275 OBP and .368 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 21 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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