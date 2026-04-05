Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 5
Ryan McMahon and his New York Yankees will square off against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McMahon has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
McMahon is hitting for a .050 BA, .240 OBP and .050 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .290 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
Chris Paddack (0-1) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.