Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 5

McMahon is hitting for a .050 BA, .240 OBP and .050 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .290 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.

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