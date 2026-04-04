Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 4
Ryan McMahon and his New York Yankees will take on the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McMahon has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
McMahon is hitting for a .059 BA, .238 OBP and .059 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is .297 and he has scored one run. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.
Max Meyer (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.