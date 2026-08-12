Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 12

McMahon is hitting for a .215 BA, .281 OBP and .373 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 28 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.