Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Guardians On June 9

McMahon is hitting for a .211 BA, .266 OBP and .366 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 17 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.