Ryan McMahon And Yankees Face Guardians On June 8

McMahon is hitting for a .208 BA, .263 OBP and .346 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 16 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams (9-3) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

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