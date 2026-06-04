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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Guardians On June 4

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McMahon has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .203 BA, .261 OBP and .346 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.25 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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