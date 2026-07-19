Ryan McMahon And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 19

McMahon is hitting for a .215 BA, .278 OBP and .383 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 22 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have yet to named a starter.

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