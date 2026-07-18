Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Dodgers On July 18

McMahon is hitting for a .215 BA, .278 OBP and .383 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 22 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (4-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.