Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 5

McMahon is hitting for a .214 BA, .272 OBP and .375 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 27 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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