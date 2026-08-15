Ryan McMahon And Yankees Face Blue Jays On Aug. 15

McMahon is hitting for a .219 BA, .285 OBP and .375 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 28 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Braydon Fisher (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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