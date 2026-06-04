Ryan Kreidler And Twins Play Royals On June 4

Kreidler is hitting for a .250 BA, .345 OBP and .479 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored nine runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (2-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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