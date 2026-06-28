Ryan Kreidler And Twins Take On Rockies On June 28

Kreidler is hitting for a .289 BA, .366 OBP and .500 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 15 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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