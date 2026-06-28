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Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins

Ryan Kreidler

Minnesota Twins • #5 3B

Ryan Kreidler And Twins Take On Rockies On June 28

Ryan Kreidler and the Minnesota Twins will face the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kreidler has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kreidler is hitting for a .289 BA, .366 OBP and .500 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 15 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kreidler

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