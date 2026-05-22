Ryan Kreidler And Twins Play Red Sox On May 22

Kreidler is hitting for a .296 BA, .406 OBP and .667 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.073 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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