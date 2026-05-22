FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins

Ryan Kreidler

Minnesota Twins • #5 3B

Ryan Kreidler And Twins Play Red Sox On May 22

Ryan Kreidler and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Kreidler has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kreidler is hitting for a .296 BA, .406 OBP and .667 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.073 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kreidler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News