Ryan Kreidler And Twins Take On Diamondbacks On June 20

Kreidler is hitting for a .243 BA, .338 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 12 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rangers.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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