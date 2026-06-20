Ryan Kreidler And Twins Take On Diamondbacks On June 20
Ryan Kreidler and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Kreidler has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Kreidler is hitting for a .243 BA, .338 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 12 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rangers.
Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.