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Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins

Ryan Kreidler

Minnesota Twins • #5 3B

Ryan Kreidler And Twins Face Astros On June 30

Ryan Kreidler and his Minnesota Twins will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Kreidler has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kreidler is hitting for a .289 BA, .361 OBP and .515 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 16 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (3-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.48 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kreidler

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