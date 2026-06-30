Ryan Kreidler And Twins Face Astros On June 30

Kreidler is hitting for a .289 BA, .361 OBP and .515 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 16 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (3-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.48 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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