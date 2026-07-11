Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Twins On July 11

Johnson is 1-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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