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Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson

Los Angeles Angels • #32 RP

Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Twins On July 11

Ryan Johnson will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Johnson has -162 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Johnson is 1-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Johnson

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