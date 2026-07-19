Ryan Johnson And Angels Face Tigers On July 19

Johnson is 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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