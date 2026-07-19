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Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson

Los Angeles Angels • #32 RP

Ryan Johnson And Angels Face Tigers On July 19

Ryan Johnson will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Johnson has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Johnson is 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Johnson

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