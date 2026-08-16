Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 16
Ryan Johnson will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Johnson has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Johnson is 2-6 with a 6.71 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.