Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 16

Johnson is 2-6 with a 6.71 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.