Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Red Sox On July 5

Johnson is 1-3 with a 7.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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