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Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson

Los Angeles Angels • #32 RP

Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Red Sox On July 5

Ryan Johnson will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Johnson has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson is 1-3 with a 7.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Johnson

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