Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 11

Johnson is 2-6 with a 7.11 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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