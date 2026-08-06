Ryan Johnson And Angels Face Orioles On Aug. 6

Johnson is 2-6 with a 7.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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