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Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson

Los Angeles Angels • #32 RP

Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Giants On July 25

Ryan Johnson will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Johnson has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Johnson is 2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Johnson

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