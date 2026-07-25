Ryan Johnson And Angels Play Giants On July 25

Johnson is 2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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