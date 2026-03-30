Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Cubs On March 30
Ryan Johnson will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Johnson has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Johnson went 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.