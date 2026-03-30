Ryan Johnson And Angels Square Off Against Cubs On March 30

Johnson went 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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