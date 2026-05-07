Ryan Jeffers And Twins Face Nationals On May 7

Jeffers is hitting for a .283 BA, .391 OBP and .467 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 18 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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