Ryan Jeffers And Twins Take On Marlins On May 14
Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Jeffers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Jeffers is hitting for a .299 BA, .406 OBP and .542 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .948 and he has scored 22 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Braxton Garrett will start for the Marlins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.