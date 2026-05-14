Ryan Jeffers And Twins Take On Marlins On May 14

Jeffers is hitting for a .299 BA, .406 OBP and .542 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .948 and he has scored 22 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Braxton Garrett will start for the Marlins, his first this season.

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