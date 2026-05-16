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Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins

Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins • #27 C

Ryan Jeffers And Twins Take On Brewers On May 16

Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jeffers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Jeffers is hitting for a .286 BA, .404 OBP and .518 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .922 and he has scored 23 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Jeffers

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