Ryan Jeffers And Twins Play Blue Jays On May 1

Jeffers is hitting for a .291 BA, .411 OBP and .494 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored 17 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.