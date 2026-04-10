Ryan Jeffers And Twins Face Blue Jays On April 10

Jeffers is hitting for a .226 BA, .351 OBP and .290 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Patrick Corbin makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

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