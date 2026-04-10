Ryan Jeffers And Twins Face Blue Jays On April 10
Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Jeffers has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Jeffers is hitting for a .226 BA, .351 OBP and .290 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Patrick Corbin makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.