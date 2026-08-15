Ryan Gusto And Marlins Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 15

Gusto is 0-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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