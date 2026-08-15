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Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins

Ryan Gusto

Miami Marlins • #65 SP

Ryan Gusto And Marlins Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 15

Ryan Gusto will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gusto has -111 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gusto is 0-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Gusto

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