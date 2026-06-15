Ryan Gusto And Marlins Take On Phillies On June 15

Gusto is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.