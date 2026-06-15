Ryan Gusto And Marlins Take On Phillies On June 15
Ryan Gusto will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gusto has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Gusto is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.