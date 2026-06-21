Ryan Gusto And Marlins Take On Giants On June 21

Gusto is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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