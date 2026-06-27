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Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins

Ryan Gusto

Miami Marlins • #65 SP

Ryan Gusto And Marlins Face Cardinals On June 27

Ryan Gusto will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Gusto has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gusto is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Gusto

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