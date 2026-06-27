Ryan Gusto And Marlins Face Cardinals On June 27

Gusto is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.