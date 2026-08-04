Ryan Gusto And Marlins Take On Braves On Aug. 4

Gusto is 0-2 with a 5.31 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.0 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.