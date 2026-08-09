Ryan Gusto And Marlins Face Angels On Aug. 9

Gusto is 0-3 with a 4.80 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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