Ryan Gusto And Marlins Face Angels On Aug. 9
Ryan Gusto will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels at loanDepot park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Gusto has -142 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gusto is 0-3 with a 4.80 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.