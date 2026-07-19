Ryan Feltner And Rockies Face Reds On July 19

Feltner is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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