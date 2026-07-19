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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Face Reds On July 19

Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Feltner is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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