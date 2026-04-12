Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Padres On April 12

Feltner is 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.