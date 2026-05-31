Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On May 31
Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 3:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Feltner is 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up four hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.