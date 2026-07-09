Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On July 9

Feltner is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.