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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Take On Dodgers On Aug. 18

Ryan Feltner will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Feltner has +114 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Feltner is 5-6 with a 5.59 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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