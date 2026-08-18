Ryan Feltner And Rockies Take On Dodgers On Aug. 18

Feltner is 5-6 with a 5.59 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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